RUTHERFORD, N.C. (WSPA) – An internal investigation is underway at the Rutherford County Detention Center following allegations of mishandling individuals in custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg believes any allegation involving treatment that raises a level of concern, whether unintentional or otherwise by any member of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is a serious matter.

Officials said the investigation will explore any violation of the policies and procedures of the Rutherford County Detention Center.

In the interest of full transparency, the sheriff will be working with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to leverage their expertise as an impartial outside agency to investigate any potential violations.

Officials are in the early stages of this investigation and as a matter of policy, will not release additional information while the investigation continues.

7NEWS will update as more information becomes available.