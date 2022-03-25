SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Interstate 26 westbound at mile marker 20 in Spartanburg County was blocked due to an accident involving multiple vehicles.

South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say that the accident involved a total of 5 vehicles.

Officials say that the accident began when a tractor-trailer tried to avoid rear-ending a school bus and swerved. That truck was struck by another tractor-trailer and a pickup truck.

Troopers believe that one of the tractor-trailers was pushed into the school buses.

Spartanburg County School District 6 confirms that two of their school buses were involved in the accident but that there were no students on board either bus.

The scene has cleared and interstate 26 has reopened.