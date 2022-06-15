GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old is dead and an 18-year-old has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to a man picking up a gun that had fallen on the floor.

A quiet night, turned into a somewhat loud morning for Marcia Baker.

“By the time I got up, forensics were here, the body had gotten moved,” said Marcia Baker.

She was asleep Tuesday when her security camera picked up some movement across the road from her on Werninger Court.

“We did see, not a shooting, it was inside the house but we did see quite a few people leaving,” Baker explained.

What all unfolded inside that home is still being figured out by Greer Police. However, officers told us it started with an 18-year-old man named Torqavious Johnson picking up a fallen gun off the floor. Police said he pointed the gun at the victim while handing it over to him.

That’s when the fatal bullet was discharged, which police said killed Dalorian Tyler.

“It’s tragic,” said Auburn Trommetter.

Auburn Trommetter was walking her dog a couple hours after it all happened and saw the law enforcement trucks driving in her neighborhood.

“Kind of made me wonder what was going on because this is a quiet, safe neighborhood,” Trommetter told 7NEWS.

While neighbors like Trommetter and Baker hope for the quiet of their subdivision to be restored, they’re also thinking of this teenage victim’s family.