Investigation continues into deaths of two men found in Greenville Co. home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The death of two men in a Greenville County home is still under investigation. However, deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the deaths were overdose related.

According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home on Stacy Drive Saturday afternoon. When they got there, two men were found dead inside.

What all unfolded, deputies are still figuring out. However, a lieutenant with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office told 7NEWS, they believe the deaths were overdose related. Adding, meth was found inside the home.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the two men as Zachary Ryan Russell, 25, and Nicholas George Royer, 36. Both of the residence.

One woman was arrested at the scene and charged with unlawful conduct. Deputies told 7NEWS, a 16-year-old was also arrested for possession of drugs.

An autopsy took place Monday.

An official with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office told 7NEWS, it will take a couple weeks to receive the toxicology results.