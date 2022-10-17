SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg Police continue to investigate a shooting at the Piedmont Interstate Fair over the weekend.

Officers said a fight occurred inside the fair Saturday night, and a man shot another man in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Those who were at the fair told 7NEWS the sound of the gunshot created a chaotic scene.

“I heard a loud boom, and then just hundreds people [started] running and screaming,” explained Brandi Bridges.

No arrests have been made.

Officers said they are reviewing surveillance video to try to identify the shooter and any witnesses who may have information.

“Hopefully with the information that we receive from our surveillance cameras and witnesses, we’ll be able to determine who the shooter is and make those correct charges,” said Maj. Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department.

Witnesses said they did not believe they were properly screened by security when they entered the fair.

“There was a sign that said, ‘clear bag policy,'” said Bridges. “There was nobody checking bags or searching bags. There were no metal detectors. I feel like it [shooting] could have possibly been prevented or avoided if those measures had been in place.”

Littlejohn explained that the Spartanburg Police Department works with the Piedmont Interstate Fair Association each year for this event and advises the association on different security measures they feel need to be taken.

As they plan for the fair next year, Littlejohn said they will review what went wrong to prevent something like this from happening again.

“This is not necessarily about the fair,” said Littlejohn. “It is not about the police. It is about a bad guy who chose to bring a gun into a family event.”

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Spartanburg Police Department.

The Piedmont Interstate Fair Association released the following statement after the shooting: