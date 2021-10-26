Investigation into Simpsonville shooting that left teenager dead continues, suspect denied bond

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The investigation continues into the death of a teenage boy who police said was shot Sunday night in Simpsonville.

It happened in the parking lot of the Tipsy Taco on Fairview Road. That’s where police said they found Elijah Smith, 17, with a gunshot injury inside a car. He later died at a nearby hospital.

The suspect has been identified as Sagin Willasch, 19. Willasch sits behind bars now in Greenville County where bond was denied for him Monday.

Court records showed he is still on probation for another crime he’s accused of committing last year. Court records show he pleaded guilty to manufacturing and possessing a destructive, explosive device last August.

A warrant accused Willasch of making a destructive device consisting of a fuse system, flammable liquids and nails as shrapnel and placing it under someone’s car. Records show he was sentenced to three years probation and was still serving that probation when the shooting happened.

Simpsonville Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting now.