MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a home in Marion regarding a breaking and entering that happened on June 16.

Upon arrival, detectives said that they spoke with the home caretaker who said that she was watching over the home while the owner was away and noticed signs of forced entry when she arrived that day.

Deputies said that multiple items were stolen from the home.

Upon further investigation, deputies said that they were led to the home of the suspects, Daniel Ted Stewart, Natalie Denise Coleman, and Barbara Sue Pope.

According to deputies, a few of the stolen items were recovered and returned to the original owner. During the search of the home, a quantity of methamphetamine was also found and seized.

The following individuals were charged:

-Daniel Ted Stewart, 36

felonious breaking or entering

felonious larceny after breaking or entering,

felonious possession of stolen goods/property

felonious obtaining property by false pretense

Stewart was issued a $80,000 secured bond.

-Natalie Denise Coleman, 59

felonious breaking or entering

felonious larceny after breaking or entering

felonious possession of methamphetamine

Coleman was issued a $30,000 secured bond.

-Barbara Sue Pope, 39

felonious breaking or entering

felonious larceny

felonious possession of stolen goods or property

felonious possession of a scheduled ii substance

Pope was issued a $20,000 secured bond.