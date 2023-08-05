SYLVA, N.C. (WSPA) – The Sylva Police Department has arrested a man on multiple charges after executing a search warrant.

Officers said that they conducted the search warrant at a home that belonged to Aaron Miller, 36, of Sylva on Friday as a result of an ongoing child exploitation investigation.

Miller was charged with the following:

2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Miller was booked into the Jackson County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Boone Police Department, and the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

“I’m proud of our team. We must do everything we can to protect our children. These investigations are some of the most important, but they aren’t easy, ” said Chris Hatton, Chief of Sylva Police Department.

This investigation remains ongoing by the Sylva Police Department.