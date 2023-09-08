Photo of guns, drugs, and money seized (Source: Yancey Co. Sheriff’s Office)

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office said that an ongoing investigation led to the arrest of a man after a search warrant was executed on Wednesday.

Deputies said that a search warrant was executed on James Boone’s home where deputies seized the following:

several guns

14 grams of methamphetamine

a large amount of cash

Boone was arrested and charged with the following:

possession of a firearm by a felon

possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule II controlled substance

felony possession of schedule II controlled substance

maintaining vehicle dwelling place controlled substance

possession of drug paraphernalia.

Boone was transported to the Yancey County Detention Center where he was issued a $100,000 bond.