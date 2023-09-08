YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office said that an ongoing investigation led to the arrest of a man after a search warrant was executed on Wednesday.

Deputies said that a search warrant was executed on James Boone’s home where deputies seized the following:

  • several guns
  • 14 grams of methamphetamine
  • a large amount of cash

Boone was arrested and charged with the following:

  • possession of a firearm by a felon
  • possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule II controlled substance
  • felony possession of schedule II controlled substance
  • maintaining vehicle dwelling place controlled substance
  • possession of drug paraphernalia.

Boone was transported to the Yancey County Detention Center where he was issued a $100,000 bond.