YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office said that an ongoing investigation led to the arrest of a man after a search warrant was executed on Wednesday.
Deputies said that a search warrant was executed on James Boone’s home where deputies seized the following:
- several guns
- 14 grams of methamphetamine
- a large amount of cash
Boone was arrested and charged with the following:
- possession of a firearm by a felon
- possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule II controlled substance
- felony possession of schedule II controlled substance
- maintaining vehicle dwelling place controlled substance
- possession of drug paraphernalia.
Boone was transported to the Yancey County Detention Center where he was issued a $100,000 bond.