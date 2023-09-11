JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that one person was arrested after an investigation into a larceny.

According to deputies, the investigation took place in the Cashiers area on Friday. Deputies said that Maverick Bruce Hernandez was identified as the suspect in the larceny.

Deputies deployed K-9 Ares who alerted Hernandez’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up approximately 7 grams of methamphetamine, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, stolen property, and a firearm.

Hernandez was charged with possession with intent to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Photo of drugs seized (Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Photo of drugs seized (Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The victim refused to prosecute regarding the stolen property.