GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that one person was shot on Sunday evening.

According to deputies, Greenville County Communications received a call regarding the shooting around 7:43 p.m.

Deputies said that the shooting happened at Lakeside Park along Piedmont Highway in Piedmont. The victim was transported to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

According to deputies, there is one unknown suspect who left the scene in a dark-colored sedan driving in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.