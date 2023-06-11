GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that one person was killed after being shot on Sunday.

Deputies said that they responded to the 5000 block of Assembly View Circle in reference to a gunshot victim around 7:27 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. According to deputies, there is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional information.