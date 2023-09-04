ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA ) – A death investigation is underway after a 7-year-old girl died at an Upstate hospital.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the investigation began Sunday night following the child’s death at the Prisma Health Children’s Hospital.

Investigators said the child was admitted to AnMed on August 30th after being found unresponsive and not breathing at her residence.

The child was stabilized at AnMed and then transferred to Prisma Children’s

Hospital according to the coroner. She was pronounced dead on September 3rd.

Due to the investigation, the coroner’s office said the child’s identity is being withheld and further information will be released as it becomes available.

Officials were alerted at the time of the event and have been involved in the active investigation regarding the child’s passing.

The cause of death has not been released but officials said they are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, Anderson

Police Department, South Carolina Department of Social Services, and the South Carolina Law

Enforcement Division Special Victims Unit.