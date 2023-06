Caution tape is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Belton Police Department said that a body was found underneath a house on Saturday.

According to officers, they received a call regarding the incident around 12:27 p.m.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office did respond to the scene along Rice Street. The death is being thought of as suspicious.

