MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – The Marion Police Department said that a body was found in the roadway on Tuesday morning.

According to officers, the male victim was lying on the side of Hankins Road near the intersection of US 221 Business. Upon arrival, a white male was found dead.

Officers said that there was no foul play suspected regarding the death.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Marion Police Department.

An autopsy report will be made available soon.

