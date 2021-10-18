Investigation underway after body pulled from Swannanoa River

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Swannanoa River Monday afternoon.

The Asheville Police Department received a call at 3:02 a.m. from a passerby to report a possible body floating down the Swannanoa River near Azalea Street.

The Asheville Fire Department was able to retrieve the body from the river.

The body has not been identified yet.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) – 252-1110.