GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car break-in incident that turned into a shooting early Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. near Lauren Leigh Court in Greer when a resident was alerted by unusual headlights, looked outside and noticed their car doors opened as well as the suspects looking into their neighbor’s car.

Deputies said when the suspect noticed the resident was watching, they began firing multiple shots before leaving in a light-colored crossover SUV.

No injuries were reported.

Officials believe at least three armed suspects were involved and believe this same group is possibly responsible for multiple auto breakings occurring in the Copper Creek subdivision in Simpsonville this past weekend.

Investigators are asking for residents to check their surveillance cameras and ring doorbells for possible video evidence, and anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Callison at: MCallison@greenvillecounty.org or 864-395-2622.