GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said that they responded to a man in a hospital that died from gunshot wounds on Wednesday.

The coroner responded to Self Regional Healthcare around 12:40 p.m. According to the coroner, a male victim was pronounced dead at the hospital with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The coroner has identified the victim as Zanqurious Damil Hurley, 27, of Greenwood.

This death is being investigated as a homicide by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Department and Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional information.