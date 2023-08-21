ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that they responded to a gun discharge call that happened on Sunday.

Officers said that they responded to the 110 block of Spruce Hill Lane regarding the incident around 3:30 p.m.

Officers said that they searched the area and were unable to find a victim, however, they did find 12 shell casings along with physical evidence.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, officers learned that a juvenile at a home along Ridge Street had been injured by a gunshot wound. Officers then located the juvenile, who told the officers that he was shot on Spruce Hill Lane.

The victim was transported to Mission Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to officers, 21 people have been injured or killed by firearms in Asheville in 2023.