GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said that a man was found dead at a local towing company on Tuesday.

The Greenville County Coroner responded to Cothran’s Towing parking lot at 1100 Cooley Bridge Road in Belton, after employees found a man underneath a large commercial vehicle around noon.

Upon the arrival of paramedics, the man was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the cause of death.

This incident remains under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.