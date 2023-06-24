SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said that they responded to a shooting on Saturday.

Officers said that they responded to a man-down call along Farley Avenue in Spartanburg around 10:45 a.m. According to officers, the caller informed Spartanburg Emergency 911 that the man was injured and not breathing.

Upon arrival, a witness told officers that a man was hurt inside the home in the living room. Officers entered the home and found a male victim lying on the floor with a head injury.

According to officers, the man’s injury was from a single gunshot wound. Spartanburg EMS

arrived on the scene; however, the man died on the scene.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Allen Lewis Jr.,58, of Spartanburg. Lewis was pronounced dead on Saturday morning around 10:20 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing by the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and the Spartanburg Police Department.

A forensic autopsy is scheduled for Monday. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spartanburg Police Department at 864.596.2065 or Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC.