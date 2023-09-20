SYLVA, N.C. (WSPA) – The Sylva Police Department said that they assisted multiple fire agencies at the scene of a serious fire on Wednesday morning.

According to officers, the fire took place along Eastgate Drive at a building across the street from Eastgate Pharmacy around 3 a.m.

The agencies that assisted include:

Sylva Fire Department

Jackson County Fire Marshall’s Office

Qualla Fire Department

Savannah Fire Department

Cullowhee Fire Department

Balsam Fire Department

An investigation is underway to find the cause of the fire and to determine if any foul play was involved.

“We would especially like to thank the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance. Our officers were tied up with a separate matter when this happened. The JCSO was first on the scene and they were crucial in the response and investigation. The SPD is always grateful for their partnership as always!” – Chris Hatton, Chief of Police