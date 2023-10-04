BREVARD, N.C. (WSPA)- The Brevard Police Department said that they are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was left in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday.

Officers said that the hit-and-run occurred in the southbound lanes of Asheville Highway in front of the Tidal Wave Car Wash around 9:34 p.m.

According to officers, a pedestrian was walking in the southbound lanes of Asheville Highway when he was hit by a silver SUV that could be a Dodge.

The vehicle then left the scene, leaving the pedestrian in serious condition. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital for their injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information as to the identity of the SUV driver should contact the Brevard Police Department at (828)-883-2212.