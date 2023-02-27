GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An internal investigation is underway after an Upstate deputy was shot while training on Wednesday.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were at a training exercise on Industrial Park Drive and Highway 28 in Abbeville County.

During the training, a deputy was shot in the foot. The sheriff’s office said the injury was non-life-threatening.

The injured deputy was treated and released from the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is underway.