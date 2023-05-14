CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired into a vehicle while driving in Blacksburg early Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched around 12:55 a.m. to a location on Bridges Road in Blacksburg after getting a 911 call from a victim who was traveling on Bridges Road indicating that there was a white pickup truck that was following them and shooting at the car.

No one was struck by gunfire.

The car continued on Bridges Road and entered North Carolina around 1:01 a.m. with the white pickup truck still following while traveling into the Patterson Springs area on NC 180.

Cherokee deputies were later notified that the white pickup truck had wrecked in Shelby with several people in the truck sustaining fatal injuries after wrecking into a home.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to please contact Captain Parnell with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 489-4722.