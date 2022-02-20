Investigation underway following armed robbery in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – An armed robbery investigation is underway in Greer Sunday morning.

According to the Greer Police Department, around 7:25 a.m. they received information from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office about a robbery that had occurred in their jurisdiction.

The Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office gave them a suspect vehicle description, Toyota Avalon, and one of the Greer Police Officers located the suspect vehicle at the Hot Spot located on Hammett Bridge Road in Greer, officials said. The officer observed an individual getting into the rear of the vehicle with what appeared to be a handgun.

Officers said a traffic stop was attempted on the vehicle but it fled. The officer pursued the vehicle on Highway 14 traveling south towards Interstate 85 and lost sight of the vehicle as it approached I-85.

The police department said they learned that the Hot Spot had been robbed shortly before the officer arrived by two males and a female. Each of the subjects had a handgun during the robbery and left with money, cigarettes and cigars. No one hurt during the robbery.

Greer Police notified surrounding agencies of the pursuit and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle, according to officers. The police department’s investigators will be working with both the Greenville and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Offices as they continue to investigate the robbery at the Hot Spot in Greer.