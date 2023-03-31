SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway following a threat made against a middle school in Spartanburg County.

According to Spartanburg School District 3, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office received a tip Thursday evening about rumors that a student had made a potential threat to Clifdale Middle School.

School leaders and deputies arrived at the student’s house to investigate.

As a precaution, the school was searched by authorities before school began Friday morning.

The school district said extra police presence will be at the school on Friday but the sheriff’s office and District Three believe the situation has been handled and that all students are safe.