CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson Police Department said that they received information regarding a fatal shooting by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday morning.

Officers said that they responded to 673 Old Greenville Highway. Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. According to officers, the victim was located inside a vehicle. EMS and officers attempted life-saving measures that were unsuccessful.

Officers said that the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The Pickens County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Clemson Police Department at (864)-624-2000.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.