PACOLET, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pacolet Police Department is investigating a fire and a burglary that happened at a local church.

According to officers, Montgomery Memorial United Methodist Church is where the incident took place on Sunday morning.

Officers said that evidence of the crime leads them to believe juveniles are responsible. Anyone having any information about this incident and specifically those responsible should contact the Pacolet Police Department at (864)-524-8044.