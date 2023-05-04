Sheriff’s Deputies are still looking for two men they claim were responsible for a shooting outside of a sports bar in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, Esdraelon Woody and Shaquille Singleton are wanted for three counts of assault and battery and one count of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges stem from a shooting which occured on the night of April 22, when the sheriff’s office claims Woody and Singleton got into an argument inside of Dazzlers 2.0.

The argument carried over into the parking lot. As they drove away from the bar the two men reportedly fired several shots in the parking lot, hitting one person in the leg.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the whereabouts of Woody or Singleton are encouraged to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) -260-4400 or submit a tip online via CrimeStoppers.