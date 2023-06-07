OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Itron announced it plans to expand its Oconee County operations, which will create nearly 100 new jobs.

Itron, located in West Union, is a global industrial internet leader that innovates the way utilities and cities manage energy and water.

The company is planning to spend $28.5 million over the next three years and will create 100 new jobs.

“We are extremely proud to see another Itron expansion in South Carolina. As a long-standing partner, Itron has served South Carolina for years, providing opportunities to the Oconee County community,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

The expansion is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.