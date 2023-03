The Greenville Zoo celebrated the birth of a giraffe calf on Sunday.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Zoo celebrated the birth of a giraffe calf on Sunday. The calf was born at 1:10 p.m. Sunday. She measured 5’11 and weighs 135 pounds.

The calf hasn’t been named yet. It is the seventh calf born to resident giraffe Autumn, who last gave birth in 2021.

The calf was given her first check-up on Monday. The zoo hasn’t said what the calf’s name will be or decided when she will join her mother on exhibit.