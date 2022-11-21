SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen is preparing to serve more than 1,000 meals on Thanksgiving.

“We just want people to have that wonderful, traditional meal,” said Lou Sartor, the soup kitchen’s executive director.

This year’s preparations are looking a little different for the soup kitchen. Sartor said the kitchen has not received as many donations as it has in years past.

“It’s been challenging, but we’re getting there,” said Sartor. “Usually, we might be averaging 100 to 200 turkeys by this time. Right now, we have about 75 turkeys. This is the lowest that I have actually ever seen with donations of turkeys. We had heard about the turkey shortage. We’re actually seeing that.”

Sartor said she expects there will be enough food to feed about 1,500 people. She hopes that will be enough.

“It’s hard to gauge because it could be that 2,000 people who show up here,” explained Sartor. “It could be that we get more orders for food. We just want to be able to have enough.”

The meals served at the soup kitchen are prepared by a group of dedicated volunteers.

“We don’t like to turn anyone away at the soup kitchen,” said Stanley Stroy, an eight-year volunteer at the kitchen. “It’s very important that we feed them because if they didn’t need the meal, they would not be here.”

Stroy said every day at the soup kitchen is rewarding.

“They’ll turn around and say, ‘Thank you. We really appreciate all that you do,'” said Stroy. “That’s enough for us.”

Thanksgiving lunch will be served at the soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone can request a meal to be delivered to them by calling (864) 585-0022.

How to donate

The soup kitchen accepts all food donations.

Anyone interested in donating can call (864) 585-0022 or bring items to 136 S. Forest Street, Spartanburg.