GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – If you walked around the Thornblade Club during the BMW Charity Pro AM, it was not hard to spot Jacob Bridgeman’s cheering section.

Dozens of friends and family members followed the Inman native around the course for his final round Sunday.

“It’s cool that when I start to get going, it keeps the momentum going,” explained Bridgeman. “Everybody’s rooting for me and cheering for good shots. I like it.”

“He loves it,” added Angie Bailey, Bridgeman’s mother. “He said he thrives on the energy from the crowd and everyone out here supporting him.”

Bridgeman tied for fifth place Sunday.

Before turning professional this year, he graduated from Chapman High School and went on to play for Clemson University’s men’s golf team. The tiger spirit could be seen in the crowd.

“It’s incredible,” said Tanner Leisten, Bridgeman’s friend. “Seeing the crowd, being an Upstate guy and seeing everything that’s going on, it’s great. He’s playing well. He’s in contention, so it’s a really good experience.”

“Clemson was a good building block for him,” added Bailey. “It gave him everything he needed to succeed at this level.”

Bailey told 7News out of all the tournaments her son has played in, the BMW Charity Pro AM was special.

“We’ve been working on this for the last 15 years,” said Bailey. “It’s been his dream. He’s worked really hard.”