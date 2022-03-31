GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A student told 7NEWS he was walking down the hall with his friend when he pulled out a gun and shot another student Thursday afternoon at Tanglewood Middle School.

“We were friends, and we were just walking down the hallway. He was walking really fast, and he looked really nervous. … And all of a sudden, he just reaches in his backpack, just pulls out a gun, fires one shot,” Michael, a 7th grader, told 7NEWS. “I didn’t think twice. I just ran.”

Michael said he had never seen his friend walk like that or act that nervous, but he didn’t realize a shooting was about to happen.

He said he thought, “Oh my God. He’s about to shoot the school,” when he saw his friend pull a gun out of his backpack.

Michael said students screaming, running to classrooms and locking the doors.

He said the shooter “just ran.”

Michael said it will be a difficult, stating “It is going to be hard to sleep because I just know I could have lost my life that day too.”

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office took the shooter into custody in close proximity to the school.