GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A portion of Augusta Street in Greenville is transitioning from four lanes down to three in an effort to make the street safer.

“It’s just, it’s just crazy down here,” Rosemary Sims told us.

Traffic back-ups, accidents, even tragedy.

“That’s sad. They went on the sidewalk and hit her, and the dog,” Sims said of a deadly accident that happened in 2021.

But there’s a major push happening now to stop that devastation from happening again.

“We anticipate this to slow down traffic, to allow for more protection for those who are on the sidewalks and really to improve our safety numbers because that’s what this whole project is about,” said Greenville City Council Member Dorothy Dowe.

Dowe is referring to what city leaders call a “road diet.”

Crews are restriping this road between Augusta Place and Crystal Avenue, bringing it down from four lanes to three. A move city leaders like Public Works Director Clint Link believe will make left turns safer for drivers, plus provide more of a buffer on the side of the road.

“The land shift also gets you a little further off the curb and further away from some of those power poles, provides a little more comfort for the pedestrians walking on the sidewalk as well,” Link said.

Amy Moore who works along Augusta Street told 7NEWS the transition so far is welcome.

“I personally felt better driving in with it like that,” said Amy Moore, the co-owner of a boutique on Augusta Street.

Right now and for the days to come, crews will be out there observing this change to make sure it’s doing what’s to be expected.

This is what the city is calling phase one of this plan or their pilot program.

Over the next six months, they’re going to be studying the effectiveness of the change.