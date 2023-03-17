SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman won $300,000 after forgetting about her lottery ticket until she stopped by the store.

According to the South Carolina Education Location, the woman bought the winning lottery ticket from Sam’s Corner at 604 Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg County on Feb. 1.

It wasn’t until she stopped in the store again that she realized someone had won $300,000.

She checked her lottery ticket which matched the numbers 1, 2, 7, 14 and 26.

“I’m so glad I went to the store that day,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “It’s so good.”