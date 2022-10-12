PACOLET, S.C. (WSPA) – The time has come for the Lighthouse Fish Camp to finally close its doors.

We previously reported the owner, Leland McKelvey, was struggling to keep his restaurant open in March of 2022.

However, help from a man named Moe kept the business running until Moe quit two months ago.

“It’s not worth the fight to keep people anymore,” McKelvey said. “I can’t find employees who will work all the time.”

On Friday night, McKelvey said seven out of 15 employees called out.

On top of trying to keep enough staff, he said he cannot compete with the increase in food prices and chain restaurants. He said everything from mayonnaise to beef and fish has gone up anywhere from 9% to 18% in price.

“You can’t make a profit on anything,” McKelvey said. “It’s time.”

The Lighthouse Fish Camp will be open for the last time on Friday and Saturday.

“Thank you and good luck to you. I really appreciate you letting me serve you all these years. To all the servers that worked here all these many years, I could not have done it without you,” McKelvey said.

Once the doors close, McKelvey said he hopes to spend the next 10 years playing golf and visiting the beach.