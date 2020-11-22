Izzie’s Pond holds ‘Chili Cook-Off’ fundraiser

GREENVILLE S.C. (WSPA) – Izzie’s Pond partnered with Hall of Fame Sports Grill to hold a chili cook-off fundraiser for the animal rescue organization on Saturday.

The event was held at Hall of Fame Sports Grill in Greenville Saturday at noon.

This was the first fundraiser that the animal rescue has been able to hold since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken a toll on the organization that relies solely on donations.

“We’ve had a terrible year, but we’re not the only ones,” said Director of Izzie’s Pond Angel Durham. “Everybody’s being affected by this and it’s good to see how the community is coming together.”

All proceeds from the cook-off went directly to Izzie’s Pond. This was an inaugural event for the organization.

