SYLVA, N.C. (WSPA) – A Jackson County deputy is accused of driving while impaired before crashing in downtown Sylva early Friday morning.

The Sylva Police Department said they responded to a crash on West Main Street in front of the Sleep USA store.

Officers said they found a Toyota 4-Runner which had hit two poles and a parked vehicle along Main Street.

The driver, identified as Dustin Lee Bishop, was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired.

Bishop was a detective with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bishop was off-duty at the time of the crash, police said.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Bishop resigned from the department following his arrest.

“I am saddened by the actions of this former deputy,” said Sheriff Doug Farmer. “This type of behavior will not be tolerated and we in law enforcement are held to a higher standard. The law applies to everyone, even those who enforce it and I want everyone to know that we at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are not above the law.”

He was booked into the Jackson County Detention Center and later released.