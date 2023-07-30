Photos of incident (Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that a man is facing several charges after a domestic situation at a gas station.

According to deputies, the domestic incident occurred at Cherokee Quality Plus gas station in Whittier, North Carolina on Friday, July 26th.

The Qualla Fire Department and first responders, Harris EMS, Cherokee Tribal EMS, and Police Department all responded and assisted during the incident.

Deputies said that Nicholas Dewayne Poston was charged with the following:

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

assault with a deadly weapon

resisting a public officer

second-degree trespass

injury to real property

aggressive driving

failure to heed emergency lights

fail to maintain Lane

failure to wear a seat belt and unsafe movement

Poston is currently in custody with no bond.