JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that a man is facing several charges after a domestic situation at a gas station.
According to deputies, the domestic incident occurred at Cherokee Quality Plus gas station in Whittier, North Carolina on Friday, July 26th.
The Qualla Fire Department and first responders, Harris EMS, Cherokee Tribal EMS, and Police Department all responded and assisted during the incident.
Deputies said that Nicholas Dewayne Poston was charged with the following:
- assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
- assault with a deadly weapon
- resisting a public officer
- second-degree trespass
- injury to real property
- aggressive driving
- failure to heed emergency lights
- fail to maintain Lane
- failure to wear a seat belt and unsafe movement
Poston is currently in custody with no bond.