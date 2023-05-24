GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Broadway production Jagged Little Pill is at the Peace Center.

The production started Tuesday and will run through May 28. Ticket prices range from $35-95.

Jagged Little Pill is recommended for ages 14 and up as the production contains strong language, adult themes, drug use and moments of sexual violence that some may find triggering.

The production addresses many topics of contemporary life including sexual assault, opiate addiction, transracial adoption, gender and LGBTQIA+ identity, marriage struggles and mental health.

“…We’re trying to take a message of inclusivity obviously, but also just empathy and that there are many different people around you and they’re all going through things and you don’t know what someone’s story is until you get to know them…, said Chris Hoch, who plays Steve Healy in the production.”

To purchase tickets, visit their website.