UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – Democrat Jeff Bailey will be the next Union County Sheriff.

Bailey defeated Republican Thom McAbee in the general election Tuesday.

Interim Sheriff Sam White also threw his hat into the race in September as a write-in candidate.

Write-in candidates received more than 11 percent of the vote.

Results:

Jeff Bailey (D) – 6,326 (47.8%)

Thom McAbee (R) – 5,423 (41%)

Write-In – 1,485 (11.2%)