ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Congressman Jeff Duncan hosted his 12th annual Faith & Freedom BBQ Monday evening in Anderson.

The event is described as South Carolina’s largest annual conservative gathering, welcoming guests from around the state and southeast United States.

The event will feature speakers including Senator Tim Scott and Casey DeSantis.

Casey will speak on behalf of her husband, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, due to the possible effects from Tropical Storm Idalia.

Both Tim Scott and Ron DeSantis are running for the Republican nomination for president in the 2024 election.

The Faith & Freedom BBQ is being held at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center.