Jerry Richardson gifts $150 million to Wofford College endowment

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Wofford College received its largest gift ever – $150 million – from former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson.

The money will be used for need-based financial aid for hundreds of students each year, maintenance and improvement of campus buildings, and will help the bring the college’s support staff to a $15 minimum wage.

Jerry Richardson (From: Wofford College)

“Mr. Richardson’s loyalty to Wofford College and his commitment to the student experience have been a constant since he came to Spartanburg from Fayetteville, N.C., on a modest football scholarship in 1954,” said Wofford President Nayef Samhat.

With the contribution, Richardson has now given more than $262 million to Wofford.

Richardson and his wife has also helped fund construction of the 3,400 seat Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, the Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts, and a 150-bed residence hall.

“This gift is Mr. Richardson once again changing the game for Wofford College students, and we are forever grateful for his love of our college and the countless ways this gift will impact our students, our community and ultimately our world,” Samhat said.

“It is difficult to put into words how grateful I am for that opportunity and how proud I am of the tremendous progress the college has made since then,” said Richardson. “My hope is that many more young people will now be able to aim high regardless of their background or financial means.”

Richardson’s contributions are among the largest individual commitments ever made to a college or university in the United States, according to Wofford.