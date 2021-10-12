Jesse Boyd Elem. lockdown lifted after nearby shooting; shooting suspect taken into custody

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg School District 7 reported that Jesse Boyd Elementary School was on lockdown this morning due to a shooting at a nearby apartment complex. Officials say that the victim approached the school seeking help. School staff called an ambulance for the victim who transported him to the hospital at approximately 9:15 a.m.

District 7 sent the following notice to staff:

District 7 Family, A shooting near the Jesse Boyd Elementary campus this morning is generating a great deal of visibility in the news media and on social media, so we want to make all D7 employees aware of this situation. At approximately 9:15 this morning, a person was shot, allegedly by a family member, at 1514 Fernwood Glendale Road in the apartments across from Jesse Boyd Elementary. The victim walked to the school seeking help, and the school assisted by calling EMS. The victim has been transported by ambulance and the school is on lockdown as law enforcement looks for the suspect. The school is secure and no students are in danger. We have alerted parents and asked that they not call or approach the school at this time.

“Our Jesse Boyd staff handled the situation beautifully, remaining calm and focused and acting decisively as they followed protocol. We thank them for their leadership throughout this situation,” said Beth Lancaster, Chief Communications Officer for Spartanburg School District 7

Maj. Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department says the victim told officers that he was shot by his stepfather, Sammy Lee Ellis Jr. Littlejohn says the victim was shot one time in his lower right side.

Officers set a perimeter and began a search on foot and with a K9. Around 10:20 a.m., 7NEWS was the only camera there as Ellis was located and taken into custody near a building in the Arbor Glen apartment complex.

Stay with 7NEWS as we learn more about this developing situation.