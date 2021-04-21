JetBlue to fly between Asheville & Boston beginning next summer

FILE – In this Thursday, May 15, 2014, file photo, a JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – JetBlue announced plans Wednesday to fly to Asheville Regional Airport beginning in the summer of 2022.

The airline will have seasonal flights between Asheville and Boston Logan International Airport.

“It is an exhilarating day for western North Carolina when we learn that JetBlue is adding Asheville to their route map,” said Asheville Regional Airport Executive Director Lew Bleiweis. “Western North Carolina and Boston are two areas that people want to go, and the nonstop flights will be incredible for air travelers. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with JetBlue, and can’t wait to paint the town BLUE in 2022!”

There’s no word yet on how often JetBlue will fly between the two cities once service begins.