GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Members of the Jewish community came together Thursday to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah.

“It’s a Jewish festival celebrating the freedom of religion and Jewish victory while we were being oppressed by a foreign enemy,” Fred Barnet explained.

The festivities began with a parade through the streets of Greenville, hosted by Chabad Jewish Center of Greenville and the Upstate.

“The Jewish community, along with the greater Greenville community, has been such a strong support to Israel,” Rabbi Leibel Kesselman said. “We are doing this parade to be able to display that Jewish pride as well as the message of light and goodness.”

The parade came to an end at Ice on Main, where people skated and enjoyed sweet treats.

Those who attended said this year’s celebration is even more meaningful due to the Israel-Hamas War.

“We feel this year is more necessary than every other year to spread that light and message of Hanukkah and freedom in face of the darkness we now face around the world,” Kesselman said.

“If we are determined in spreading light and bringing goodness, we will prevail, which is the message of Hanukkah – goodness prevails over evil and light over dark,” he added.

As the sun set, the group gathered to light the Menorah.

“Lighting the actual Menorah and putting the torches on ice really shows us no matter how cold and dark it may be, light, warmth, fire and love can always outdo the darkness,” Kesselman explained.

“It’s our goal to share light,” Lorri Smith added. “That’s our goal here with our community with everyone.”

Chabad Jewish Center of Greenville and the Upstate is hosting Chanukah on Main on Sunday, December 10 at 4 p.m. It will be held at Noma Square. If it rains at that time, it will be held inside the Hyatt Regency.