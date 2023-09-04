PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Six Mile coffee shop plans to host a tribute concert to honor the life of Jimmy Buffett.

The Red White & Brew Coffee Co. announced on their Facebook page Saturday that the company will host an event on Friday, September 15 for the ‘Margaritaville’ singer.

The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. at 102 South Main Street.

The establishment said the tribute concert will include a parrot head contest along with margarita & pina colada flavored slushies and cheeseburgers & paradise.

The company said, “Grab your favorite beach chairs, Hawaiian shirts and join us for a night looking for our lost shakers of salt!”