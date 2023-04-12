SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A job fair will be held for first responders Wednesday in Spartanburg.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the T.K. Greg Community Center located at 650 Howard Street.

First responders play a pivotal role in keeping the community safe and agencies are looking for employees to join their ranks.

Organizations from law enforcement, dispatch and healthcare will all be there such as Spartanburg Police Department, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Spartanburg EMS.

There will also be agencies from Greer and Gaffney Police Department at the job fair.

Statewide organizations such as the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the South Carolina Department of Corrections will be there.

If you are a healthcare worker, Prisma Health is hiring for clinical and non-clinical positions.